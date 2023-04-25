Unusual Put Option Trade in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Worth $30.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 12:26:15 ET an unusually large $30.00K block of Put contracts in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 143 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.96th percentile of all recent large trades made in ESPR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esperion Therapeutics. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESPR is 0.09%, a decrease of 34.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.74% to 75,979K shares. The put/call ratio of ESPR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 786.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $10.81. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 786.23% from its latest reported closing price of $1.22.

The projected annual revenue for Esperion Therapeutics is $168MM, an increase of 122.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 62K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 73.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 28.53% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 175K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 220.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 70.22% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,655K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 44.15% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 16.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world.

