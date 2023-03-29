Unusual Put Option Trade in Ericsson Telephone (ERIC) Worth $409.79K

On March 29, 2023 at 10:03:09 ET an unusually large $409.79K block of Put contracts in Ericsson Telephone (ERIC) was sold, with a strike price of $8.00 / share, expiring in 114 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in ERIC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.26% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ericsson Telephone is $6.93. The forecasts range from a low of $4.90 to a high of $10.79. The average price target represents an increase of 26.26% from its latest reported closing price of $5.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ericsson Telephone is $291,785MM, an increase of 7.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ericsson Telephone. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERIC is 0.20%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.36% to 370,371K shares. The put/call ratio of ERIC is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 67,724K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,415K shares, representing a decrease of 21.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 20.90% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 50,501K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,745K shares, representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 9.97% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 44,948K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,794K shares, representing a decrease of 19.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 20.90% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 19,800K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,749K shares, representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 1.67% over the last quarter.

SRB holds 18,180K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, commonly known as Ericsson, is a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company headquartered in Stockholm.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.