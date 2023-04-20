Unusual Put Option Trade in Ericsson (L.M.) Telephone (ERIC) Worth $689.15K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:07:35 ET an unusually large $689.15K block of Put contracts in Ericsson (L.M.) Telephone (ERIC) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 92 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.99 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ERIC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ericsson (L.M.) Telephone. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERIC is 0.18%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 366,477K shares. The put/call ratio of ERIC is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ericsson (L.M.) Telephone is $6.92. The forecasts range from a low of $4.86 to a high of $10.71. The average price target represents an increase of 27.90% from its latest reported closing price of $5.41.

The projected annual revenue for Ericsson (L.M.) Telephone is $291,785MM, an increase of 4.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orion Portfolio Solutions holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 6.86% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Valeo Financial Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 61.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, commonly known as Ericsson, is a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company headquartered in Stockholm.

