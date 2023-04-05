Unusual Put Option Trade in EOG Resources (EOG) Worth $978.89K

On April 5, 2023 at 14:39:09 ET an unusually large $978.89K block of Put contracts in EOG Resources (EOG) was bought, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 44 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.81 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.69 percentile of all recent large trades made in EOG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.41% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is $151.21. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $179.55. The average price target represents an increase of 26.41% from its latest reported closing price of $119.62.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is $28,425MM, a decrease of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2536 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an increase of 158 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOG is 0.55%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 664,189K shares. The put/call ratio of EOG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,994K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,563K shares, representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,920K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,140K shares, representing an increase of 24.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 21,651K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,428K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,678K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,471K shares, representing a decrease of 47.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 27.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,863K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,485K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 9.36% over the last quarter.

EOG Resources Declares $0.82 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.82 per share.

At the current share price of $119.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.02%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 4.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

EOG Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

