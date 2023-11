Unusual Put Option Trade in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Worth $23,712.00K

On November 1, 2023 at 15:00:19 ET an unusually large $23,712.00K block of Put contracts in Enphase Energy (ENPH) was bought, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.57 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.50th percentile of all recent large trades made in ENPH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is a decrease of 169 owner(s) or 9.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.29%, a decrease of 18.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 104,025K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.06% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is 127.37. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $352.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.06% from its latest reported closing price of 79.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is 3,242MM, an increase of 19.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,286K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 25.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,263K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 25.78% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,176K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,999K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,689K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares, representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.