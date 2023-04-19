Unusual Put Option Trade in Enovix (ENVX) Worth $3,283.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:54:52 ET an unusually large $3,283.00K block of Put contracts in Enovix (ENVX) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 12.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ENVX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovix. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVX is 0.42%, a decrease of 16.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 88,901K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enovix is $30.23. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 127.12% from its latest reported closing price of $13.31.

The projected annual revenue for Enovix is $8MM, an increase of 33.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Small Cap Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 45.45% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baystate Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 419K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 49.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 23.36% over the last quarter.

Enovix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy.

