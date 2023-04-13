Unusual Put Option Trade in Energy Transfer (ET) Worth $327.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 10:27:41 ET an unusually large $327.00K block of Put contracts in Energy Transfer (ET) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 281 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.90 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.47th percentile of all recent large trades made in ET options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1096 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Transfer. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ET is 1.03%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 1,436,639K shares. The put/call ratio of ET is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Transfer is $17.08. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 35.38% from its latest reported closing price of $12.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Transfer is $90,670MM, an increase of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cushing Asset Management holds 7,348K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,462K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Lee Financial holds 165K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Titleist Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Spire Wealth Management holds 63K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 52.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 99.79% over the last quarter.

Ultimus Managers Trust - Westwood Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Institutional Shares holds 7,900K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Energy Transfer Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.22 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $12.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.41%, the lowest has been 5.47%, and the highest has been 26.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Energy Transfer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP , and the general partner interest and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP.

See all Energy Transfer regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.