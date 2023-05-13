Unusual Put Option Trade in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) Worth $3,243.75K

On May 12, 2023 at 15:32:46 ET an unusually large $3,243.75K block of Put contracts in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was sold, with a strike price of $87.00 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLE is 0.79%, an increase of 33.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 279,441K shares. The put/call ratio of XLE is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 41,474K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,747K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 78.87% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 11,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,373K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 33.85% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 9,935K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,261K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 70.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,483K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,293K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 73.25% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 8,419K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,378K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLE by 13.49% over the last quarter.

