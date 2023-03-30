Unusual Put Option Trade in El Pollo LoCo Holdings (LOCO) Worth $320.00K

On March 30, 2023 at 10:21:40 ET an unusually large $320.00K block of Put contracts in El Pollo LoCo Holdings (LOCO) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 22 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in LOCO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.07% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for El Pollo LoCo Holdings is $12.41. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 28.07% from its latest reported closing price of $9.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for El Pollo LoCo Holdings is $498MM, an increase of 6.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in El Pollo LoCo Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCO is 0.03%, an increase of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 18,906K shares. The put/call ratio of LOCO is 6.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,520K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,480K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 616K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 91.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 1,195.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 587K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WBVNX - William Blair Small Cap Value Fund Class N holds 557K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 0.12% over the last quarter.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.