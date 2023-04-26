Unusual Put Option Trade in eHealth (EHTH) Worth $300.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 14:05:40 ET an unusually large $300.00K block of Put contracts in eHealth (EHTH) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.55 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in EHTH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in eHealth. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 11.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHTH is 0.03%, an increase of 30.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.10% to 19,047K shares. The put/call ratio of EHTH is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for eHealth is $10.00. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 48.31% from its latest reported closing price of $6.74.

The projected annual revenue for eHealth is $426MM, an increase of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 373K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing a decrease of 35.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 99.95% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 218K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing a decrease of 23.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 22.97% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 38K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 46.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 111.47% over the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 84.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 70.37% over the last quarter.

eHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eHealth, Inc. operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, eHealth has connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Its proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

