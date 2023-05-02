Unusual Put Option Trade in EBay (EBAY) Worth $121.50K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:26:22 ET an unusually large $121.50K block of Put contracts in EBay (EBAY) was bought, with a strike price of $46.50 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.06th percentile of all recent large trades made in EBAY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1831 funds or institutions reporting positions in EBay. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.30%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 518,864K shares. The put/call ratio of EBAY is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for EBay is $48.77. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of $45.66.

The projected annual revenue for EBay is $9,846MM, an increase of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson Financial Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 99.93% over the last quarter.

TMAAX - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RNDV - US Equity Dividend Select ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 50.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 53.30% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Nomura Asset Management holds 162K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 8.32% over the last quarter.

EBay Declares $0.25 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $45.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

EBay Background Information

eBay Inc. is an American multinational e-commerce company based in San Jose, California, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995, and became a notable success story of the dot-com bubble.

