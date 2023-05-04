Unusual Put Option Trade in DXC Technology (DXC) Worth $59.42K

On May 4, 2023 at 11:49:19 ET an unusually large $59.42K block of Put contracts in DXC Technology (DXC) was bought, with a strike price of $17.00 / share, expiring in 260 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1091 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXC Technology. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXC is 0.19%, a decrease of 14.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 247,240K shares. The put/call ratio of DXC is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DXC Technology is 32.88. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.42% from its latest reported closing price of 23.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DXC Technology is 14,510MM, a decrease of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 17,317K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,277K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,475K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,065K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 9,705K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,647K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,333K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,298K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 41.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,810K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,649K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 2.38% over the last quarter.

DXC Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DXC Technology helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences.

See all DXC Technology regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.