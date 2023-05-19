Unusual Put Option Trade in DuPont de Nemours (DD) Worth $186.95K

On May 19, 2023 at 12:41:22 ET an unusually large $186.95K block of Put contracts in DuPont de Nemours (DD) was bought, with a strike price of $62.50 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in DD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2026 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.29%, an increase of 25.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 411,719K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is 80.00. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from its latest reported closing price of 66.89.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 13,360MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,332K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,557K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 84.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,583K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,388K shares, representing a decrease of 57.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 13.50% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 11,855K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,030K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 9.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,484K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,269K shares, representing a decrease of 41.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,455K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,136K shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 9.78% over the last quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

