Unusual Put Option Trade in DuPont de Nemours (DD) Worth $160.37K

On April 25, 2023 at 14:57:09 ET an unusually large $160.37K block of Put contracts in DuPont de Nemours (DD) was bought, with a strike price of $68.00 / share, expiring in 10 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.09 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.55th percentile of all recent large trades made in DD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2016 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.27%, an increase of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 425,929K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is $86.63. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.79% from its latest reported closing price of $70.55.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is $13,360MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valley Brook Capital Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Iowa State Bank holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 246.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,377K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 94.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 2,494.75% over the last quarter.

USSPX - 500 Index Fund -Member Shares holds 138K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 43.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Eisler Capital holds 97K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing a decrease of 125.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 43.74% over the last quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

