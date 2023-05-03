Unusual Put Option Trade in Dropbox Inc - (DBX) Worth $225.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 15:37:36 ET an unusually large $225.00K block of Put contracts in Dropbox Inc - (DBX) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.47 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in DBX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 914 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dropbox Inc -. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBX is 0.35%, an increase of 36.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 265,120K shares. The put/call ratio of DBX is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dropbox Inc - is $27.16. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.61% from its latest reported closing price of $20.03.

The projected annual revenue for Dropbox Inc - is $2,481MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEHAX - SIIT U.S. Equity Factor Allocation Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 304.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 75.25% over the last quarter.

Nuveen S&p 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMDX - Fidelity Mid Cap Index Fund holds 712K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Shell Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 109.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 42.23% over the last quarter.

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 89.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 49.47% over the last quarter.

Dropbox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, the Company is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

