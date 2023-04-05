Unusual Put Option Trade in Dropbox (DBX) Worth $158.90K

On April 5, 2023 at 11:23:03 ET an unusually large $158.90K block of Put contracts in Dropbox (DBX) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 44 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in DBX options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.70% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dropbox is $27.26. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.70% from its latest reported closing price of $21.35.

The projected annual revenue for Dropbox is $2,481MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dropbox. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBX is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 263,610K shares. The put/call ratio of DBX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 16,813K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,255K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 5.11% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 9,085K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,070K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,483K shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,066K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,164K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 6,679K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,208K shares, representing a decrease of 52.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Dropbox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, the Company is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

