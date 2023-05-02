Unusual Put Option Trade in DraftKings Inc. - (DKNG) Worth $208.71K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:46:48 ET an unusually large $208.71K block of Put contracts in DraftKings Inc. - (DKNG) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 171 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.98 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.51th percentile of all recent large trades made in DKNG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings Inc. -. This is an increase of 741 owner(s) or 5,292.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.47%, a decrease of 21.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,804.15% to 315,678K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DraftKings Inc. - is $24.84. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.93% from its latest reported closing price of $22.60.

The projected annual revenue for DraftKings Inc. - is $2,972MM, an increase of 32.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 243K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 99.93% over the last quarter.

HGOAX - THE HARTFORD GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND holds 3,178K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 7.03% over the last quarter.

ADNIX - American Beacon ARK Transformational Innovation Fund Institutional Class holds 521K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 102K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 66.55% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 1.57% over the last quarter.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

