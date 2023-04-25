Unusual Put Option Trade in Dow (DOW) Worth $399.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 13:38:28 ET an unusually large $399.00K block of Put contracts in Dow (DOW) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 423 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DOW options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOW is 0.35%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 525,190K shares. The put/call ratio of DOW is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dow is $59.62. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from its latest reported closing price of $55.39.

The projected annual revenue for Dow is $52,469MM, a decrease of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOCUS Wealth Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 106,967.77% over the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 58K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edge Capital Group holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dow Declares $0.70 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $55.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.46%, the lowest has been 3.95%, and the highest has been 12.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=191).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Dow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through its materials science expertise and collaboration with its partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020.

