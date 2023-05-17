Unusual Put Option Trade in Diversey Holdings (DSEY) Worth $2.50K

On May 17, 2023 at 09:30:22 ET an unusually large $2.50K block of Put contracts in Diversey Holdings (DSEY) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 212 day(s) (on December 15, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversey Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSEY is 0.25%, an increase of 79.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 323,643K shares. The put/call ratio of DSEY is 5.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diversey Holdings is 8.33. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 0.77% from its latest reported closing price of 8.27.

The projected annual revenue for Diversey Holdings is 2,903MM, an increase of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 236,983K shares representing 73.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSEY by 59.74% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 6,441K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 6,130K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 96.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSEY by 6,008.77% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,030K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,705K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198K shares, representing a decrease of 31.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSEY by 83.41% over the last quarter.

Diversey Holdings Background Information

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. is an American provider of cleaning and hygiene products in the hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, food service, retail, and facility management sectors. It is also involved with chemicals, floor care machines, tools and equipment, technology-based value-added services, food safety services, and water and energy management.

