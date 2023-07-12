Unusual Put Option Trade in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares (SPXS) Worth $459.54K

On July 12, 2023 at 15:39:09 ET an unusually large $459.54K block of Put contracts in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares (SPXS) was sold, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 100 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.84 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPXS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXS is 0.30%, an increase of 29.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.11% to 5,830K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 2,172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing an increase of 42.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXS by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 97.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXS by 907.42% over the last quarter.

HBK Sorce Advisory holds 497K shares.

Jump Financial holds 446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing a decrease of 21.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXS by 67.64% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 365K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

