Unusual Put Option Trade in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) Worth $350.00K

On May 22, 2023 at 15:38:41 ET an unusually large $350.00K block of Put contracts in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) was sold, with a strike price of $5.50 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DPST options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 42.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPST is 0.05%, an increase of 157.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 210.52% to 1,807K shares. The put/call ratio of DPST is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Squarepoint Ops holds 431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 179K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 46.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPST by 48.19% over the last quarter.

HDPSX - Hodges Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 150K shares.

Bank Of America holds 124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPST by 909.97% over the last quarter.

GFG Capital holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.