Unusual Put Option Trade in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) Worth $225.59K

On May 11, 2023 at 09:38:42 ET an unusually large $225.59K block of Put contracts in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JNUG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNUG is 0.01%, a decrease of 68.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.70% to 370K shares. The put/call ratio of JNUG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 24.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNUG by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 54.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNUG by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 447.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNUG by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 88.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNUG by 29.70% over the last quarter.

