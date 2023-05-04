Unusual Put Option Trade in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Worth $1,175.74K

On May 4, 2023 at 09:47:19 ET an unusually large $1,175.74K block of Put contracts in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was bought, with a strike price of $57.00 / share, expiring in 169 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FAS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 22.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAS is 0.05%, a decrease of 38.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.87% to 927K shares. The put/call ratio of FAS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAS by 46.73% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 23.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAS by 72.40% over the last quarter.

Snowden Capital Advisors holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 58.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAS by 200.55% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hodges Capital Management holds 60K shares.

