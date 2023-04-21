Unusual Put Option Trade in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (ERX) Worth $97.50K

On April 21, 2023 at 09:50:15 ET an unusually large $97.50K block of Put contracts in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (ERX) was bought, with a strike price of $58.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 17.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERX is 0.05%, a decrease of 60.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.84% to 504K shares. The put/call ratio of ERX is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Covestor holds 1K shares.

Traynor Capital Management holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Morgan Stanley holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Icon Advisers holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 219.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERX by 57.73% over the last quarter.

Toth Financial Advisory holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERX by 99.86% over the last quarter.

See all Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.