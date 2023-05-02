Unusual Put Option Trade in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (ERX) Worth $196.06K

On May 2, 2023 at 10:26:13 ET an unusually large $196.06K block of Put contracts in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (ERX) was sold, with a strike price of $58.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.67 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ERX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERX is 0.05%, a decrease of 55.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.30% to 460K shares. The put/call ratio of ERX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Traynor Capital Management holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Morgan Stanley holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Doyle Wealth Management holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERX by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Headlands Technologies holds 1K shares.

Citadel Advisors holds 113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 20.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERX by 85.81% over the last quarter.

See all Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.