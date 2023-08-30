Unusual Put Option Trade in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Worth $950.11K

On August 30, 2023 at 14:27:57 ET an unusually large $950.11K block of Put contracts in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) was sold, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 142 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DLR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR is 0.59%, an increase of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 350,625K shares. The put/call ratio of DLR is 3.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.00% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is 122.06. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.00% from its latest reported closing price of 127.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is 5,109MM, a decrease of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 29,860K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,028K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,011K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 5.57% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 9,554K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,021K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 8.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,086K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,012K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,349K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares, representing an increase of 52.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 148.54% over the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.