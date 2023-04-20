Unusual Put Option Trade in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Worth $240.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 11:19:17 ET an unusually large $240.00K block of Put contracts in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) was bought, with a strike price of $85.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.77 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DLR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR is 0.52%, an increase of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 333,121K shares. The put/call ratio of DLR is 3.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is $121.27. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from its latest reported closing price of $96.51.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is $5,109MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gotham Asset Management holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 66.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 180.66% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 485K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 110K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 49.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 99.82% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 495K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 18.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 17.91% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Declares $1.22 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share ($4.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.22 per share.

At the current share price of $96.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.53%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 5.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Digital Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

