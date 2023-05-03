Unusual Put Option Trade in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Worth $40.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:07:38 ET an unusually large $40.00K block of Put contracts in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 625 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.96 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DBD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 8.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.14%, an increase of 346.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.05% to 55,942K shares. The put/call ratio of DBD is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 299.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf is $3.32. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 299.59% from its latest reported closing price of $0.83.

The projected annual revenue for Diebold Nixdorf is $3,775MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Small Cap Equity Index Fund Class holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 78,446.48% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 517K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 49.82% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 208K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing a decrease of 134.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 77.08% over the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

