Unusual Put Option Trade in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Worth $118.08K

On May 17, 2023 at 15:46:47 ET an unusually large $118.08K block of Put contracts in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) was bought, with a strike price of $1.50 / share, expiring in 611 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.57 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DBD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.03%, a decrease of 15.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.00% to 50,399K shares. The put/call ratio of DBD is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf is 0.76. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 135.75% from its latest reported closing price of 0.32.

The projected annual revenue for Diebold Nixdorf is 3,775MM, an increase of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 3,582K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares, representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Sapience Investments holds 3,534K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares, representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,524K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,427K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 44.13% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,277K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares, representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,194K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares, representing a decrease of 80.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 51.47% over the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

Key filings for this company:

