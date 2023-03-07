Unusual Put Option Trade in Deutsche Bank (DB) Worth $375.00K

On March 7, 2023 at 10:45:48 ET an unusually large $375.00K block of Put contracts in Deutsche Bank (DB) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 318 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.90 percentile of all recent large trades made in DB options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where all large block option trades are tracked.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.56% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Bank is $15.34. The forecasts range from a low of $11.45 to a high of $21.79. The average price target represents an increase of 22.56% from its latest reported closing price of $12.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DB is 0.49%, an increase of 46.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 601,496K shares. The put/call ratio of DB is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Amundi holds 74,313K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,414K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB by 88.64% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 70,527K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Capital holds 67,390K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 45,401K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,016K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,622K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 22.70% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.30 per share. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $12.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Deutsche Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deutsche Bank AG is a German multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, and dual-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The banks network spans 58 countries with a large presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.