Unusual Put Option Trade in Deutsche Bank AG - Registered Shares (DB) Worth $171.72K

On May 4, 2023 at 10:29:33 ET an unusually large $171.72K block of Put contracts in Deutsche Bank AG - Registered Shares (DB) was bought, with a strike price of $10.50 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.31th percentile of all recent large trades made in DB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank AG - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DB is 0.50%, an increase of 38.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.87% to 605,721K shares. The put/call ratio of DB is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Bank AG - Registered Shares is 15.10. The forecasts range from a low of 11.66 to a high of $22.51. The average price target represents an increase of 44.21% from its latest reported closing price of 10.47.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Bank AG - Registered Shares is 27,552MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 74,313K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,414K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 65.01% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 70,527K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,487K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 40.54% over the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Capital holds 67,390K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 45,401K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 26,964K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,131K shares, representing a decrease of 19.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 26.49% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deutsche Bank AG is a German multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, and dual-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The banks network spans 58 countries with a large presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

