Unusual Put Option Trade in Designer Brands Inc - (DBI) Worth $41.76K

On May 16, 2023 at 10:23:30 ET an unusually large $41.76K block of Put contracts in Designer Brands Inc - (DBI) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 66 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DBI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Designer Brands Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBI is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 57,919K shares. The put/call ratio of DBI is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Designer Brands Inc - is 12.92. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 71.35% from its latest reported closing price of 7.54.

The projected annual revenue for Designer Brands Inc - is 3,449MM, an increase of 4.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,769K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,124K shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 46.89% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,830K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares, representing an increase of 27.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 2,180K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,815K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,686K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing a decrease of 29.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 92.36% over the last quarter.

Designer Brands Background Information

Designer Brands is one of North America'slargest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company® and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others.

