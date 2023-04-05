Unusual Put Option Trade in Delta Air Lines (DAL) Worth $374.50K

On April 5, 2023 at 12:36:02 ET an unusually large $374.50K block of Put contracts in Delta Air Lines (DAL) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 72 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.35 percentile of all recent large trades made in DAL options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.37% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is $53.04. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 56.37% from its latest reported closing price of $33.92.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is $51,579MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 500,987K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 22,427K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,189K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,178K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,369K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,480K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,079K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 10.42% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,942K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,772K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,822K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,534K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

