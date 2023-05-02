Unusual Put Option Trade in Delta Air Lines (DAL) Worth $225.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 13:52:03 ET an unusually large $225.00K block of Put contracts in Delta Air Lines (DAL) was sold, with a strike price of $36.50 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.84 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.70th percentile of all recent large trades made in DAL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.24%, an increase of 8.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 501,488K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is $52.59. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 51.48% from its latest reported closing price of $34.72.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is $51,579MM, a decrease of 4.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Equity Index Portfolio holds 151K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 720K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing a decrease of 46.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 34.34% over the last quarter.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 0.66% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL S&P 500 Index Fund Class 1 holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 6.69% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 10,869K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,589K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 11.84% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

