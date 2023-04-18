Unusual Put Option Trade in Deere (DE) Worth $420.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:38:24 ET an unusually large $420.00K block of Put contracts in Deere (DE) was sold, with a strike price of $350.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an increase of 206 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DE is 0.49%, a decrease of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 239,728K shares. The put/call ratio of DE is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deere is $479.84. The forecasts range from a low of $314.11 to a high of $620.55. The average price target represents an increase of 22.59% from its latest reported closing price of $391.42.

The projected annual revenue for Deere is $55,138MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $28.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amalgamated Bank holds 75K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 17.81% over the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced VP Initial holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 24.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 1.54% over the last quarter.

CFO - VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 73.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 384.55% over the last quarter.

Tcwp holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 99.88% over the last quarter.

IRLAX - Voya RussellTM Large Cap Growth Index Portfolio DV holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 25.86% over the last quarter.

Deere Declares $1.25 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on May 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $391.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.51%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Deere Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deere & Company is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

