Unusual Put Option Trade in Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Worth $474.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 13:17:07 ET an unusually large $474.00K block of Put contracts in Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) was bought, with a strike price of $56.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in DDOG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog, Inc.. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.52%, a decrease of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 263,636K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog, Inc. is $101.40. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 54.32% from its latest reported closing price of $65.71.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog, Inc. is $2,262MM, an increase of 35.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PHASX - MidCap Growth Fund III R-1 holds 49K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 13.38% over the last quarter.

EFG Asset Management holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 28.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 46.04% over the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 56.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 112.22% over the last quarter.

Datadog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

