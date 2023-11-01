Unusual Put Option Trade in CVS Health (CVS) Worth $8,949.00K

On November 1, 2023 at 15:02:45 ET an unusually large $8,949.00K block of Put contracts in CVS Health (CVS) was bought, with a strike price of $92.50 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.55 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CVS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3485 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is a decrease of 196 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 1,158,709K shares. The put/call ratio of CVS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.26% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is 91.96. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.26% from its latest reported closing price of 69.01.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is 328,800MM, a decrease of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,965K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,679K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 13.55% over the last quarter.

BBCPX - Bridge Builder Core Plus Bond Fund holds 30,725K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,524K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,964K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 30,491K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,634K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,325K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,962K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 14.52% over the last quarter.

CVS Health Declares $0.60 Dividend

On September 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023 received the payment on November 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $69.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.86%, the lowest has been 2.01%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

CVS Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. It is a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, it is meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, its diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From its innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, it is making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better.

