Unusual Put Option Trade in Cullen (CFR) Worth $827.08K

On April 3, 2023 at 11:16:00 ET an unusually large $827.08K block of Put contracts in Cullen (CFR) was bought, with a strike price of $95.00 / share, expiring in 46 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in CFR options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.08% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullen is $144.40. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.08% from its latest reported closing price of $105.34.

The projected annual revenue for Cullen is $2,158MM, an increase of 27.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.25%, a decrease of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 62,508K shares. The put/call ratio of CFR is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,895K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,146K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 6.44% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,152K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 9.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,986K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,760K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,659K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Cullen Frost Bankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

