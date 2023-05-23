Unusual Put Option Trade in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (CRWD) Worth $621.00K

On May 23, 2023 at 12:25:55 ET an unusually large $621.00K block of Put contracts in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (CRWD) was bought, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.47 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.24th percentile of all recent large trades made in CRWD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.44%, an increase of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.33% to 171,310K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.31% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 172.93. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.31% from its latest reported closing price of 147.41.

The projected annual revenue for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 3,018MM, an increase of 34.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,527K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,050K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 36.35% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,869K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 37.48% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,769K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,901K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 51.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,739K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 21.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,693K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares, representing an increase of 16.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 43.58% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

