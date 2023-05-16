Unusual Put Option Trade in Crocs (CROX) Worth $675.00K

On May 16, 2023 at 14:38:54 ET an unusually large $675.00K block of Put contracts in Crocs (CROX) was bought, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CROX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.34%, an increase of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 62,618K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crocs is 157.69. The forecasts range from a low of 125.24 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.20% from its latest reported closing price of 118.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 3,993MM, an increase of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,907K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 45.89% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,875K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing a decrease of 42.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,779K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 48.41% over the last quarter.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings holds 1,672K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,630K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 84.54% over the last quarter.

Crocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.