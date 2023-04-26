Unusual Put Option Trade in Crocs (CROX) Worth $205.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 13:10:07 ET an unusually large $205.00K block of Put contracts in Crocs (CROX) was bought, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CROX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.32%, an increase of 20.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.13% to 63,470K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crocs is $156.77. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.87% from its latest reported closing price of $145.33.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is $3,993MM, an increase of 12.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stormborn Capital Management holds 170K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 633K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 32.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 23.34% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 178K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

