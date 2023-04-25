Unusual Put Option Trade in Credit Suisse Group AG - ADR (CS) Worth $203.91K

On April 25, 2023 at 15:30:32 ET an unusually large $203.91K block of Put contracts in Credit Suisse Group AG - ADR (CS) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 269 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 10.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in CS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Suisse Group AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 217 owner(s) or 48.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CS is 0.05%, a decrease of 69.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 79.46% to 103,009K shares. The put/call ratio of CS is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Credit Suisse Group AG - ADR is $2.01. The forecasts range from a low of $0.80 to a high of $6.17. The average price target represents an increase of 120.95% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91.

The projected annual revenue for Credit Suisse Group AG - ADR is $17,512MM, a decrease of 38.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 38K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 108K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 1,192.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CS by 94.13% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 44.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CS by 46.88% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 62K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CS by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded and based in Switzerland.

