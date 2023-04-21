Unusual Put Option Trade in Coty Inc - (COTY) Worth $44.66K

On April 21, 2023 at 09:46:44 ET an unusually large $44.66K block of Put contracts in Coty Inc - (COTY) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 119 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.46th percentile of all recent large trades made in COTY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty Inc -. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.14%, an increase of 22.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 377,074K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.17% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coty Inc - is $12.26. The forecasts range from a low of $8.33 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.17% from its latest reported closing price of $12.53.

The projected annual revenue for Coty Inc - is $5,368MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,298K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 23.90% over the last quarter.

GONIX - Gotham Neutral Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 82.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 641.31% over the last quarter.

FSTA - Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF holds 271K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 45.82% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 61K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 64.35% over the last quarter.

EQAL - Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Coty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

