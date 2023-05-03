Unusual Put Option Trade in Coterra Energy (CTRA) Worth $86.25K

On May 3, 2023 at 15:39:42 ET an unusually large $86.25K block of Put contracts in Coterra Energy (CTRA) was sold, with a strike price of $23.00 / share, expiring in 9 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.72th percentile of all recent large trades made in CTRA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.38%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 860,777K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is $31.00. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.52% from its latest reported closing price of $24.31.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is $8,270MM, a decrease of 8.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,218K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares, representing an increase of 28.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 28.78% over the last quarter.

PESAX - LargeCap Value Fund III R-1 holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 28.40% over the last quarter.

PALC - Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Northern Lights Variable Trust - Power Dividend Index VIT Fund Class 2 shares holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Guggenheim Variable Funds Trust - SERIES B (LARGE CAP VALUE SERIES) A holds 91K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $24.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.60%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 11.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

