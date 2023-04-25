Unusual Put Option Trade in Costamare (CMRE) Worth $17.50K

On April 25, 2023 at 15:18:48 ET an unusually large $17.50K block of Put contracts in Costamare (CMRE) was bought, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costamare. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRE is 0.06%, an increase of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 33,922K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRE is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Costamare is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.82% from its latest reported closing price of $9.35.

The projected annual revenue for Costamare is $1,115MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 891K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing a decrease of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 10.70% over the last quarter.

NOSGX - Northern Small Cap Value Fund holds 104K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,207K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 13.52% over the last quarter.

AVUVX - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 35.26% over the last quarter.

Los Angeles Capital Management holds 74K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Costamare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Costamare Inc. is a Greek and Marshall Islands corporation and one of the leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. Its headquarters are in Athens, Greece.

