Unusual Put Option Trade in ContextLogic (WISH) Worth $26.00K

On April 11, 2023 at 15:40:24 ET an unusually large $26.00K block of Put contracts in ContextLogic (WISH) was bought, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 101 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in WISH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 243.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ContextLogic is $1.43. The forecasts range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $4.62. The average price target represents an increase of 243.68% from its latest reported closing price of $0.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ContextLogic is $706MM, an increase of 23.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in ContextLogic. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WISH is 0.19%, an increase of 168.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.32% to 280,231K shares. The put/call ratio of WISH is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

GGV Capital holds 25,707K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,577K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,431K shares, representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 15.12% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 18,288K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,975K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,856K shares, representing an increase of 25.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 13.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,832K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,597K shares, representing an increase of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 21.32% over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ContextLogic Inc., doing business as Wish.com, provides e-commerce services. The Company helps merchants to reach customers, as well as enable users to personalize shopping and find the products. Wish serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.