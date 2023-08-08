Unusual Put Option Trade in Consol Energy (CEIX) Worth $352.00K

On August 8, 2023 at 09:30:31 ET an unusually large $352.00K block of Put contracts in Consol Energy (CEIX) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 528 day(s) (on January 17, 2025).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consol Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEIX is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 32,856K shares. The put/call ratio of CEIX is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Consol Energy is 80.24. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.04% from its latest reported closing price of 72.92.

The projected annual revenue for Consol Energy is 2,652MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenlight Capital holds 2,717K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares, representing an increase of 33.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 5.49% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,382K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 14.57% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,664K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing an increase of 23.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 920K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing a decrease of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 19.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 807K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEIX by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Consol Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of three large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. CEIX also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimoreand has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~669 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~21 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann project, CEIX also controls approximately 1.5 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States.

