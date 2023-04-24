Unusual Put Option Trade in CommScope Holding (COMM) Worth $129.00K

On April 24, 2023 at 10:17:33 ET an unusually large $129.00K block of Put contracts in CommScope Holding (COMM) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 116 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.88th percentile of all recent large trades made in COMM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.16%, a decrease of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 210,367K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CommScope Holding is $11.67. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 157.69% from its latest reported closing price of $4.53.

The projected annual revenue for CommScope Holding is $9,714MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Squarepoint Ops holds 275K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 96.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 1,469.26% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 895K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 29.15% over the last quarter.

Stephens holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,042K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 21.49% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 1,693K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 22.84% over the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

