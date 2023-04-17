Unusual Put Option Trade in Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Worth $2,137.20K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:33:58 ET an unusually large $2,137.20K block of Put contracts in Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 60 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in COIN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global, Inc.. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIN is 0.74%, a decrease of 19.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.30% to 125,615K shares. The put/call ratio of COIN is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coinbase Global, Inc. is $74.14. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.04% from its latest reported closing price of $69.91.

The projected annual revenue for Coinbase Global, Inc. is $3,421MM, an increase of 8.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Ah Equity Partners Iii (parallel), L.l.c. holds 890K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESGV - Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 106K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 28.74% over the last quarter.

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 88.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 74.43% over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

