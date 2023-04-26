Unusual Put Option Trade in Coherent (COHR) Worth $60.91K

On April 26, 2023 at 14:19:23 ET an unusually large $60.91K block of Put contracts in Coherent (COHR) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 655 owner(s) or 307.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.23%, an increase of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.32% to 155,766K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherent is $61.17. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 87.57% from its latest reported closing price of $32.61.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is $5,543MM, an increase of 25.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harvest Fund Management Co. holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 94.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 98.50% over the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 0.66% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Mid Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 30.49% over the last quarter.

Two Roads Shared Trust - Hunter Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CIBC World Markets holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Coherent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support its customers.

